RFK Jr. Says Security Guard Thane Cesar Killed His Father, CIA Led Cover-Up

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused security guard and Lockheed Aircraft employee Cesar Eugene Thane of delivering the fatal blow to his father Robert Kennedy.

The social media post was published on the day of Thane’s death in the Philippines.

“Thane Eugene Cesar died today in the Philippines. Compelling evidence suggests that Cesar murdered my father,” RFK Jr. wrote.

“On June 5, 1968, Cesar, an employee in a classified section of Lockheed’s Burbank facility, was moonlighting as a security guard at the Ambassador Hotel,” he continued. “He had landed the job about one week earlier. Cesar waited in the pantry as my father spoke in the ballroom, then grabbed my father by the elbow and guided him toward Sirhan.”

See the full post below:

RFK Jr. insinuated Cesar shot his father in the back four times, which corroborates with the coroner’s report, and said the police “have never seriously investigated Cesar’s role” in his father’s killing.

“The LAPD unit (SUS) that investigated my dad’s assassination was run by active CIA operatives. They destroyed thousands of pieces of evidence,” RFK Jr. stated.

The son of the murdered political icon isn’t the first person to accuse Cesar of delivering the death blows, as many have been suspicious that the Lockheed employee was called to work at the last minute and that he held far-right anti-Kennedy views.

However, the accusation doesn’t mean the jailed-assassin Sirhan Sirhan didn’t also shoot RFK but instead suggests the pair worked together, both firing shots at the Democrat candidate.

There is even controversy over what Cesar did with the possible murder weapon, as RFK Jr. wrote, “Cesar sold his .22 to a co-worker weeks after the assassination warning him that it had been used in a crime. Cesar lied to police claiming that he’d disposed of the gun months before the assassination.”

Cesar and RFK Jr. were set to meet in the Philippines last June, but the meeting was supposedly canceled by Cesar’s agent Dan Moldea.

RFK’s daughter Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, also believes the truth about the assassination has yet to come to light and supports her brother’s call for a re-opening of the investigation.

The investigation came to a close one year after the assassination in 1969 after Sirhan was convicted, despite claiming he had no recollection of the shooting.

“Sirhan, to this day, has no memory of the assassination,” RFK Jr. echoed, having personally spoken with Sirhan while he serves out a life sentence at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California.

Infowars has covered the oddities and controversies surrounding the murder for years as seen in the following articles:

RFK ASSASSINATION WITNESS TELLS CNN: THERE WAS A SECOND SHOOTER

RFK ASSASSIN CLAIMS WOMAN IN POLKA-DOT DRESS CONTROLLED HIS MIND

NEW EVIDENCE: CIA PLAYED ROLE IN RFK ASSASSINATION

Watch a news report announcing the tragic death below:

