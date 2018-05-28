RFK's Second Gunman Theory Unravels

Five years after his older brother President John F Kennedy was assassinated in Dealey Plaza under highly suspicious circumstances, to put it mildly, Robert F Kennedy met his end under similar orchestrated circumstances according to none other than RFK junior.

Fifty years later RFK junior met with his father’s alleged assassin, Sirhan B. Sirhan, at California’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Center to reveal the rest of a puzzle that points toward a second gunman.

How do you shoot someone four times at point-blank range from behind them while standing in front of them anyway?