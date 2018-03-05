Rhode Island bill would charge residents $20 to unblock porn and 'offensive' content

A new bill aims to charge Rhode Island residents a one-off $20 fee to access sexually explicit content online and impose stringent rules on Internet providers that do not comply with the law.

Two state Democrats, Sen. Frank Ciccone and Sen. Hanna Gallo introduced a bill on Thursday that would mandate Internet providers to block “sexual content and patently offensive material,” The Providence Journal reported.

Consumers will be able to lift the block but only if they pay a fee of $20.

The fees would be collected by the state government and go to the state’s treasurer and fund the operations of the Council on Human Trafficking

