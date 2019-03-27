RI State Police: No Bump Stocks Have Been Turned In To Them Since Ban Took Effect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With a federal ban on bump stock devices going into effect, owners of the devices are required to destroy them or hand them over to the authorities.

In Rhode Island, bump stocks have been banned for months. State police told Eyewitness News no one has turned in any of the devices to them so far, though they couldn’t speak to whether other police departments have collected any. They said the law doesn’t include specific instructions for people turning them in, only requiring owners to surrender them to any police department for disposal.

“The bottom line is they have to turn it in. I’m not surprised, because people forget, so publicity to it would be important,” Eyewitness News law enforcement analyst Steven O’Donnell said Tuesday.

