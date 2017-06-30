Infowars reporter Millie Weaver interviewed Robert Kiyosaki at the Red Pill Expo held in Bozeman, MT where he discussed the dilemma Millennials face in today’s workplace and how they are dealing with student loans.

In this exclusive interview, Kiyosaki speaks about his friendship with President Trump and raises concerns about the government corruption Trump faces while fighting to make America great again.

Kiyosaki discloses his personal experience dealing with the Deep State as a Marine Corps helicopter gunship pilot during the Vietnam War and how a C.I.A. front company tried to get him to fly for them.

He warns that the Deep State can and will dig up anything they can to stop Trump.