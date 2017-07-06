Rich, 'Educated' White People Protest Trump In DC

People who protest President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. are overwhelmingly rich, white and college educated, according to a new poll published Thursday.

Fifty-three percent of all D.C. residents who participated in protests were white, compared to 36 percent who identified as Hispanic and 16 percent who identified as black, according to the Washington Post poll.

Additionally, 50 percent of respondents with an income greater than $100,000 per year participated in protests. Thirty-seven percent of individuals who made between $50,000 and $100,000 per year participated in at least one anti-Trump protest, and only 16 percent of those who made less than $50,000 per year participated.

Education was also a predictable factor in protest participation. 47 percent of all D.C. residents with at least one college degree participated in a protest at some point since Trump took office. That’s much higher than the 29 percent who received some college education, and the 12 percent of those with only a high school education or less joining the protests.

Read More