Rick ‘Put a Bullet in Trump’ Wilson: POTUS Supporters See Scalise Shooting as ‘Blessing’

Image Credits: Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.

GOP establishment consultant Rick Wilson, one of the most vile “Never Trumpers” who once said the donor class should “put a bullet in” Donald Trump, thinks supporters of President Trump saw the assassination attempt on House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) as a “blessing.”

“A lot of clickservatives saw yesterday as a grim blessing,” Wilson tweeted the morning after a gunman who hated Trump and Republicans opened fire on Republicans who were practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game.

After saying that Trump supporters were “dead right” about the “media double standard,” Wilson claimed “the thing they really loved… even at the cost of a lunatic Bernie Bro almost committing mass murder was… the chance to try to blame opposition to Trump on the shooting.”

He added this was a “sign of their moral decay.”

