Ride-Sharing Makes Traffic Worse!

Image Credits: Sam Valadi / Flickr.

Transportation network companies (TNC) such as Uber and Lyft may be increasing traffic congestion in large cities rather than alleviating it, reducing legal speed limits and creating longer commutes.

The New York City Council is considering legislation aimed at capping the amount of ride-sharing automobiles would be allowed to operate in the city at one time. If passed, the laws would be the first of their kind enacted in a U.S. city, Axios reports

The growth of ride-sharing, which experts initially thought would alleviate traffic, seem to have had the opposite effect, according to a July 25 report by Bruce Schaller, former New York deputy commissioner of transportation.

