Ridiculous: 'Sports Illustrated' Launches Cover Celebrating 'Sports United' Against Trump

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated released its new cover: America’s top athletes lined up, arm in arm with top sports executives, to protest President Trump.

this can't be real pic.twitter.com/ZZom09wEIX — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) September 26, 2017

No Colin Kaepernick here, of course — that would undermine the Leftist media narrative that Trump’s comments had nothing to do with protesting the national anthem and flag, and were a sort of formless critique of the First Amendment generally (Trump’s comments were bad enough on the First Amendment without loading the case in ridiculous fashion).

