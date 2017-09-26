Ridiculous: 'Sports Illustrated' Launches Cover Celebrating 'Sports United' Against Trump

Image Credits: Sports Illustrated.

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated released its new cover: America’s top athletes lined up, arm in arm with top sports executives, to protest President Trump.

No Colin Kaepernick here, of course — that would undermine the Leftist media narrative that Trump’s comments had nothing to do with protesting the national anthem and flag, and were a sort of formless critique of the First Amendment generally (Trump’s comments were bad enough on the First Amendment without loading the case in ridiculous fashion).

