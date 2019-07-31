Rigged? Tulsi Gabbard Only Candidate Not Trending On Twitter

Image Credits: JIM WATSON | Getty.

Every single Democrat candidate who took the stage Wednesday night trended on Twitter, taking the top nine spots, but wild card Tulsi Gabbard was left off the trending section despite winning the Drudge Report poll.

Many Twitter users noticed the omittance and some suggested she was removed from the trending section.


Related Articles

Washington Post Says Trump's Favorite Food (Hamburger) Has a "Russia Connection"

Washington Post Says Trump’s Favorite Food (Hamburger) Has a “Russia Connection”

U.S. News
Comments
Catholic Church Mysteriously Burns Down Ahead of 125th Anniversary Celebration

Catholic Church Mysteriously Burns Down Ahead of 125th Anniversary Celebration

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Racist? Elijah Cummings Once Called Baltimore “Infested” Just Like Trump

U.S. News
comments

Mario Lopez is Being Attacked For Saying 3-Year-Old Children Shouldn’t be Encouraged to be Transgender

U.S. News
comments

Former Presidential Adviser: Free Healthcare For Illegals Would End America

U.S. News
comments

Comments