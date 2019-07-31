Rigged? Tulsi Gabbard Only Candidate Not Trending On Twitter

Every single Democrat candidate who took the stage Wednesday night trended on Twitter, taking the top nine spots, but wild card Tulsi Gabbard was left off the trending section despite winning the Drudge Report poll.

@TulsiGabbard is the only Dem candidate on stage who is not trending. pic.twitter.com/BMMndDM3Ig — 🅚🅔🅛🅔🅝 🅜🅒🅑🅡🅔🅔🅝 (@Kelenmcbreen) August 1, 2019

Many Twitter users noticed the omittance and some suggested she was removed from the trending section.

Why did you remove Tulsi from trending @Twitter ? pic.twitter.com/GKmrBwpPw0 — The Red-Headed Libertarian (@TRHLofficial) August 1, 2019

How is Tulsi not trending on twitter??? — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 1, 2019

#DemDebate2 how come Tulsi isn't trending but every other candidate is? Odd. — Matthew (@Mmash89) August 1, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard is the only person onstage who isn’t trending right now, by the flukiest of all coincidences.#DemocraticDebate2020 — Matt Erickson (@itweetstuffhere) August 1, 2019

@KyleKulinski twitter May have removed tulsi from trending pic.twitter.com/U7VnhTUw2q — SOSJames (@SOSJamess) August 1, 2019

Somehow Michael Bennet is trending but not Tulsi?? — Mr. Nuance (@NuanceMr) August 1, 2019

@jack @Twitter Honest question. How is Tulsi the only candidate not trending? — Tulsi/Williamson 2024? (@wcbayles) August 1, 2019

How the FUCK is Tulsi not trending right now????? I am outraged! — Cow the God (@sladepate1) August 1, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard has had some of the best points and comebacks during the #DemDebate. Yet she is not trending in the US. — 🇮🇱M.🇮🇱 (@RealZooms) August 1, 2019

WHY IS TULSI STILL NOT TRENDING! — The Wolf of Walmart (@TheWolfOfWalmar) August 1, 2019