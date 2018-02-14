Right on Cue: Liberals Demand Gun Control After Florida School Shooting

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Prominent liberals on Twitter are once again calling for gun control following the tragic shooting at a Florida High School that left as many as 17 dead.

Predictably, the usual suspects emerged to exploit the tragic event, as they often do, by voicing their disdain for the Second Amendment.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) even went the Senate floor to call on Congress for gun control just hours after the tragedy.

CNN contributor Joan Walsh went as far as to accuse the National Rifle Association of funding the massacre with taxpayer money.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the NRA and NRATV. The Parkland shooting is the gift your tax dollars paid for,” she tweeted Wednesday.

Once again, the left fails to realize this is a mental health issue, not a gun issue, but that debate isn’t politically expedient.

The shooter, identified as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was known by peers as a “troubled” person, and school authorities had already flagged him as a potential threat last year.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” said math teacher Jim Gard, who said Cruz had been in his class last year. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

One student interviewed near the school after evacuating said that “everyone predicted” Cruz would snap.

“Honestly, a lot of people were saying it was gonna be him,” he said. “A lot of kids joked on him like that, saying that he was going to be the one to shoot up the school, but it turns out, you know…everyone predicted it.”


