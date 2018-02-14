Right on Cue: Liberals Demand Gun Control After Florida School Shooting

Prominent liberals on Twitter are once again calling for gun control following the tragic shooting at a Florida High School that left as many as 17 dead.

Predictably, the usual suspects emerged to exploit the tragic event, as they often do, by voicing their disdain for the Second Amendment.

Another shooting in our schools, today at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Yes, our children are resilient, but this is not a burden they should ever have to bear. My heart aches for these children & their families. #StopGunViolence — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 14, 2018

Too many families have lost someone to the senseless epidemic of gun violence. Congress has a moral responsibility to take common sense action to prevent the daily tragedy of gun violence in communities across America. #EnoughIsEnough — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 14, 2018

Maybe, just maybe, after 18 school shootings in America in just 43 days of 2018 the Congress might want to consider common-sense gun safety legislation and save innocent lives. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 14, 2018

We are grieving with Parkland. But we are not powerless. Caring for our kids is our first job. And until we can honestly say that we're doing enough to keep them safe from harm, including long overdue, common-sense gun safety laws that most Americans want, then we have to change. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 15, 2018

Another senseless tragedy at an American school. My heart is with the victims and their families. When will we wake up? When will we take action to prevent these shootings from occurring? These tragedies are the new normal, and that should make all of us sick. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 14, 2018

Heartbreaking and horrific images from yet another school shooting, this time in Parkland, FL. ​Thinking of the victims and their families, and grateful to the first responders on the scene. When will enough be enough for Congress to finally take gun violence seriously? — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 14, 2018

How many more communities need to be traumatized by gun violence before Congress acts? Do something. Lead. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 14, 2018

We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school. Prayers won't do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 15, 2018

Just awful, gut-wrenching news. My heart breaks for the victims and families of the horrific shooting in Parkland, FL. This is the 18th school shooting in the first 43 days of 2018. ​We cannot accept this as normal. We must address gun violence. https://t.co/QYrhLkKgi6 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 14, 2018

My heart breaks as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School of Parkland, FL faces the unthinkable horror of gun violence – the 18th school shooting of 2018. When will Congress wake up? Enough is enough. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) February 14, 2018

We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November. We have an opportunity to elect candidates who won’t allow kids to go to school and get shot. It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans do nothing. You all have blood on your hands. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 14, 2018

Here we are, friends. Not wanting high schoolers to experience gun violence is now “political.” pic.twitter.com/GeS3E1DtzH — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 14, 2018

"You get so angry at this. Here we are again. There will be grieving families again…when are we going to smarten up?" – Fmr NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) February 14, 2018

Rep. Jim Himes says the response to the Florida mass shooting will be “predictable”: “There will be a moment of silence, people will wish everyone thoughts and prayers…and then the Congress of the United States will do absolutely nothing” https://t.co/r30MGVMekY — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 14, 2018

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) even went the Senate floor to call on Congress for gun control just hours after the tragedy.

BREAKING: In the midst of an ongoing school shooting situation in Florida, Sen. Chris Murphy went to the Senate floor to call for immediate action on gun violence pic.twitter.com/cRttg6tPfY — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 14, 2018

CNN contributor Joan Walsh went as far as to accuse the National Rifle Association of funding the massacre with taxpayer money.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the NRA and NRATV. The Parkland shooting is the gift your tax dollars paid for,” she tweeted Wednesday.

CNN contributor peddles conspiracy theory without evidence that Parkland shooter was NRA member pic.twitter.com/qw5cZGIPMg — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 14, 2018

Once again, the left fails to realize this is a mental health issue, not a gun issue, but that debate isn’t politically expedient.

The shooter, identified as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was known by peers as a “troubled” person, and school authorities had already flagged him as a potential threat last year.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” said math teacher Jim Gard, who said Cruz had been in his class last year. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

One student interviewed near the school after evacuating said that “everyone predicted” Cruz would snap.

"Everyone predicted it," a student said about the #Parkland shooting. pic.twitter.com/mbzBIw8iUa — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) February 14, 2018

“Honestly, a lot of people were saying it was gonna be him,” he said. “A lot of kids joked on him like that, saying that he was going to be the one to shoot up the school, but it turns out, you know…everyone predicted it.”