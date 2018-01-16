Right-wing Italian politician causes stir, saying migrants ‘wipe out’ white race

An Italian politician running for president of wealthy Lombardy province triggered an avalanche of accusations over an interview in which he claimed the white race was in danger due to migration flows.

Speaking to local Radio Padania on Monday, Attilio Fontana of the right-wing, nationalist Northern League (Lega Nord) party alleged migrants are threatening the very existence of the white race, making his opponents bicker over the remark.

“We cannot [accept all asylum seekers] because we won’t all fit, so we have to make choices,” he said, as cited by La Repubblica newspaper, adding that Italy must decide “if our ethnicity, if our white race, if our society, should continue to exist or if it should be wiped out.”

Attempting to justify his claim, Fontana said that being unwilling to take in all arrivals “isn’t a question of being xenophobic or racist, but a question of being logical or rational.”

Fontana, who previously served as a mayor of the town of Induno Olona, and later a mayor of the city of Varese is running for region’s president during the Lombardy election scheduled to take place on March 4, the same day as Italy’s general elections which sees Matteo Salvini, the leader of Northern League, as one of the candidates for the country’s premiership.

