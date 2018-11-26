Rihanna Lectures: US Committing ‘Terrorism’ by Defending Against Illegal Invaders

The US Border Patrol is committing “terrorism” by defending America’s southern border from illegal aliens, pop singer Rihanna lectured.

The entertainer posted the remark on Instagram Sunday commenting on AP reporter Chris Sherman’s tweet, which described the Border Patrol launching tear gas at hundreds of illegal immigrants attempting to enter the US illegally.

“US Border Patrol has just launched tear gas into Mexico,” Sherman tweeted on Sunday. “Breeze carrying it hundreds of yards. Parents running away with choking toddlers. #migrantcaravan.”

According to the corporate media, the caravan is made up of women and children just seeking a better life.

The media is definitely not propaganda pic.twitter.com/GsKB8kU9uK — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 26, 2018

But footage shot over the weekend showed hundreds of military-aged men primarily leading the siege on the US border, with many of them throwing rocks at US Border Patrol agents.

Hundreds try to storm the border. Expect significant US response #tijuana pic.twitter.com/0T50XUnXtY — emma murphy (@emmamurphyitv) November 25, 2018

Here’s moment right before shot bang. You can see some rocks being thrown. pic.twitter.com/p0M9p7Rx4G — WendyFry (@WendyFry_) November 25, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Illegal immigrants are reportedly storming the U.S. border from the Mexican city of Tijuana right now. pic.twitter.com/IIRucrqfvx — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) November 25, 2018

Rihanna’s star power failed her last week after she campaigned for Democrat Florida candidate Andrew Gillum, who lost the gubernatorial election to Ron DeSantis.