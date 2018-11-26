Rihanna Lectures: US Committing ‘Terrorism’ by Defending Against Illegal Invaders

The US Border Patrol is committing “terrorism” by defending America’s southern border from illegal aliens, pop singer Rihanna lectured.

The entertainer posted the remark on Instagram Sunday commenting on AP reporter Chris Sherman’s tweet, which described the Border Patrol launching tear gas at hundreds of illegal immigrants attempting to enter the US illegally.

“US Border Patrol has just launched tear gas into Mexico,” Sherman tweeted on Sunday. “Breeze carrying it hundreds of yards. Parents running away with choking toddlers. #migrantcaravan.”

According to the corporate media, the caravan is made up of women and children just seeking a better life.

But footage shot over the weekend showed hundreds of military-aged men primarily leading the siege on the US border, with many of them throwing rocks at US Border Patrol agents.

Rihanna’s star power failed her last week after she campaigned for Democrat Florida candidate Andrew Gillum, who lost the gubernatorial election to Ron DeSantis.

