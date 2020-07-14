RINO Rick Wilson Ambushed, Mocked By Cartoon News Anchors Over Bush Ties

Anti-Trumper and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson found himself in an uncomfortable spot when appearing on a parody interview helmed by cartoon news anchors.

The cartoon anchors, part of Stephen Colbert’s parody news show called “Tooning Out the News”, asked Wilson questions on Monday about the Lincoln Project before ridiculing him over his ties to former President George W. Bush and past tweets that don’t fit the far-left orthodoxy.

“Rick, how rewarding is it to win over the people you’ve demonized your entire career?” cartoon host Richard Ballard asked before Sabo pointed out Wilson’s past tweets that disparaged liberals, Muslims, and the LGBT movement.

The cartoon hosts pointed out that seven of The Lincoln Project’s members were President George W. Bush alumni, mocking the Bush-Cheney administration for always doing “what was right for the country, that country being Saudi Arabia.”

The exchange led the visibly-uncomfortable Wilson to defend Bush and insist that President Donald Trump has been a far more dangerous president.

“We agree with you, Rick, Trump’s failures are much much worse than George W. Bush’s,” Sabo said before showing a graphic on the screen that compared the two presidents.

“I mean Trump is responsible for bad deficit increases, bad corruption, bad racism, and bad countless deaths. But George W. Bush on the other hand is responsible for good deficit increases, good corruption, good racism, and good countless deaths.”

Wilson regularly embarrasses himself on social media or otherwise.

Last month, Wilson got handily humiliated by Domino’s Pizza after accusing the company of “killing its brand” when they thanked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in a tweet from 2012.

“Welp. It’s unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that’s 2020 for ya,” the pizza company tweeted.

USA Today was ritually torn apart on Twitter this past weekend after it ‘fact checked’ as “true” claims that an official Trump 2020 t-shirt features a ‘Nazi symbol’.

