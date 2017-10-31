RINO Senator McCain Blasts Nationalism, Declares War on "Crackpot Conspiracy Theories"

Anti-Trump Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona attacked President Donald Trump and his base of supporters during a speech Monday, declaring war on Nationalism and what he deemed “crackpot conspiracy theories.”

“We have to fight against propaganda and crackpot conspiracy theories. We have to fight isolationism, protectionism, and nativism. We have to defeat those who would worsen our divisions,” McCain said during a speech at the Brigade of Midshipmen at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

McCain, who is battling terminal brain cancer, promoted the globalist talking point of tearing down walls (read open borders), arguing “we have to remind our sons and daughters that we became the most powerful nation on earth by tearing down walls, not building them.”

Without directly naming President Trump, McCain took a thinly veiled jab at the president’s perchance for calling the mainstream media fake news, arguing the American people are “asleep to the necessity of our leadership, and to the opportunities and real dangers of this world. We are asleep in our echo chambers, where our views are always affirmed and information that contradicts them is always fake.”

McCain also took a swipe at President Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” suggesting American isolationism contributed to the rise of Nazism in Germany, Fascism in Italy, and militant Nationalism in Japan in the period leading up to World War II.

“Our failure to remain engaged in Europe and enforce the hard-won peace of 1918 had made that clear. There could be no more isolationism, no more tired resignation — no more ‘America First,'” he said.

I believe in Americans and the American dream, but it’s time we wake up. pic.twitter.com/QmSIqP0TEs — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) October 30, 2017

McCain’s speech at the naval Academy in Maryland was not the first time he used a public forum to trash Nationalism.

After accepting the Liberty Medal from former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia earlier this month, McCain criticized “half-baked, spurious nationalism” and America’s abandonment of our “obligations of international leadership.”

“To fear the world we have organized and led for three-quarters of a century, to abandon the ideals we have advanced around the globe, to refuse the obligations of international leadership and our duty to remain the last best hope of earth for the sake of some half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems is as unpatriotic as an attachment to any other tired dogma of the past that Americans consigned to the ash heap of history,” he said.