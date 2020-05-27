Riot Breaks Out In Minneapolis After Black Man 'Killed By Cop For Resisting Arrest,' Liquor Store 'Looted'

A riot broke out in Minneapolis on Tuesday after an African-American man allegedly suspected of forgery and under the influence appeared to have been choked to death by a police officer while being held down for resisting arrest.

Police said in a statement on Tuesday they were responding to a report of a “forgery in progress” on Monday evening and were told that a man was “was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence.”

The man, who police later identified as George Floyd, allegedly “physically resisted officers” and was held down by three officers with one appearing to put excessive force on his neck. Floyd complained that he couldn’t breathe and appeared to go lifeless after several minutes. He was taken to a hospital and “died a short time later,” according to police.

All four officers were fired on Tuesday by Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

Riots broke out within 24 hours of Floyd’s death and videos show cops getting their SUV windows smashed to cheers, the police station being surrounded and more.

Same incident, different angles:

People Hit The The Minneapolis Streets In Protest Of George Floyd Murder By Cops‼️✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/e598NmKVVO — DJ RICK DARULER (@DJRickDaRuler1) May 27, 2020

More cop cars being smashed:

Minneapolis going insane right now pic.twitter.com/MaQ9R8J4OA — Quarantine_Zone (@DoggQz) May 27, 2020

DEVELOPING: Thousands join protest in Minneapolis after in-custody police death of George Floyd – https://t.co/8oCjwOm4Xw pic.twitter.com/3UZdUYehKY — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 27, 2020

Antifa news site Unicorn Riot has posted photos of the riot outside a Minneapolis Police precinct tonight. An angry crowd gathered in response to the police-involved death of George Floyd. They destroyed a police car & hurled projectiles. Police used tear gas to disperse rioters. pic.twitter.com/e2p119hnD4 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 27, 2020

Minneapolis scanner: liquor store across from 3rd police precinct being looted — Steve Lookner (@lookner) May 27, 2020

Local business targeted for looting and vandalism in response to the Minneapolis police-involved killing of George Floyd. Live stream video from the scene of the riot shows youths posing with liquor bottles. https://t.co/7xNOJ5GIte pic.twitter.com/I7ae0jLFWn — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 27, 2020

Minneapolis 5th Precinct at midnight tonight: police barricading the building, protecting the liquor store next door, and firing rubber bullets at protesters. Party atmosphere prevails. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/s2hJUhwDmu — incommensurati (@incommensurati) May 27, 2020

Things now (slightly) calmer after the crowd moved further away from MPD 3rd Precinct pic.twitter.com/NitlaYpnw3 — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 27, 2020

The officer was doxed and leftists called for him to be murdered on social media without facing any censorship.

“Protesters” purportedly surrounded his home:

Earlier, some people in #Minneapolis were gathered outside the home of #DerekChauvin the race soldier who lynched #GeorgeLloyd pic.twitter.com/kb8mF80S03 — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) May 27, 2020

Attorney Benjamin Crump, who came to fame through “The Trayvon Hoax,” is representing the victim’s family.

I said earlier this month we may see a repeat of the riots in Baltimore and Ferguson if the father and son who killed Ahmaud Arbery were acquitted.

Judging by the way things are developing and the way the media is working as hard as they can to try and incite a race war, it doesn’t appear we’ll even have to wait that long.

