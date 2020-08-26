Riot Police Plow Through Line of Shielded Antifa In Roman-Style Formation

Image Credits: @SpaceForceUSA_/Twitter.

Chaotic video out of Portland, Oregon, shows a squad of police charging through a line of Antifa militants forming a “defensive formation” with umbrellas and makeshift shields as violent left-wing riots continue for the 12th straight week.

The footage shows the Portland police easily flank the group of Antifa, who look like they borrowed their tactics from the movie “300.”

Elsewhere in Portland, Antifa assaulted and breached City Hall (again), vandalizing the building with “ACAB” (All Cops Are Bastards) and other Black Lives Matter slogans.

The relentless rioting and looting in downtown Portland, and even in suburban neighorhoods, has prompted a slew of small-businesses to flee the city.

“The number is like nothing I have seen in 42 years of doing business in downtown,” Greg Goodman, the co-president of the Downtown Development Group, wrote to Mayor Ted Wheeler.

“You aren’t sweeping the streets, needles are all over the place, garbage cans are broken and left open, glass from car windows that have been broken out is all over the streets, parks are strewn with litter,” Goodman wrote. “You are willfully neglecting your duties as elected officials to keep our city safe and clean.”

“The list goes on and on. If you know a retail or office broker, give them a call and ask them how many clients they have are trying to leave,” he added.

