Rioters Deface ‘Glory’ Monument to Black Civil War Soldiers in Boston

Rioters in Boston defaced the Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial to black soldiers in the Civil War as a “Black Lives Matter” protest moved through the city on Sunday.

The Boston Globe reported: “Memorials in three of the city’s major parks were hit with graffiti and vandalism Sunday night after tensions mounted between demonstrators and police following a day of mostly peaceful protest marches that wound through Boston.”

One of those memorials, the Globe noted, was the monument to the 54th: “One of the memorials targeted by vandals was the Robert Gould Shaw and the 54th Regiment Memorial, which was unveiled 137 years ago Sunday and depicts a pioneering group of Black soldiers marching into battle during the Civil War.”

