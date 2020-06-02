Rioters Shatter Windows of Virtue Signalers Providing ’Thumbs Up’

Rioters shattered windows after throwing stones at several young men, one of whom was providing the crowd with a ‘thumbs up,’ a newly-surfaced viral video depicts.

“We’re on your side!” said one of the boys. “We’re on your f*cking side, what the f*ck?”

This is so nuts. Sad, but kind of hilarious pic.twitter.com/9fHBDX8FP9 — Ami Horowitz (@AmiHorowitz) June 2, 2020



At least two windows were destroyed and the group’s beer pong tournament was most likely put on hold.

In no time, the twitter crowd was quick to provide their take of the incident

A lot of people also learning the hard way that bowing down and virtue signaling to these rioting criminals is only going to leave them attacked and beaten with their property destroyed. #WhiteGuilt — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 2, 2020



You can spend many years reading many books to try to understand liberal modernity, or you can just watch this 24-second video. pic.twitter.com/KyJLKAuzKM — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 2, 2020



“Why are you attacking us? We’re on your side!!!” Stupid white boy. Communist thugs have no “side.” https://t.co/q2n35nRv2a — Stefan Molyneux, MA (@StefanMolyneux) June 2, 2020



“This is the ultimate metaphor for the ‘protests,'” said media analyst Mark Dice.



