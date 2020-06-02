Rioters Shatter Windows of Virtue Signalers Providing ’Thumbs Up’

Image Credits: Twitter screenshot.

Rioters shattered windows after throwing stones at several young men, one of whom was providing the crowd with a ‘thumbs up,’ a newly-surfaced viral video depicts.

“We’re on your side!” said one of the boys. “We’re on your f*cking side, what the f*ck?”


At least two windows were destroyed and the group’s beer pong tournament was most likely put on hold.

In no time, the twitter crowd was quick to provide their take of the incident




“This is the ultimate metaphor for the ‘protests,'” said media analyst Mark Dice.


Alex Jones brings out the documents he exposed two years ago detailing an organized effort to create racial division and civil unrest in America funded by George Soros.

