Riots Erupt From Coast To Coast; Curfews Imposed; Stores Looted; D.C. Activates National Guard

Image Credits: JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images.

Summary:

  • Peaceful protests quickly turn violent across major US cities
  • US cities announce curfews after protests turn violent
  • Protests unfold across from White House
  • Seven states now activating National Guard troops

Protests in major US cities 

* * *


Are There Elements Of Planned Chaos In Minneapolis?

Update (22:10ET): The military police has arrived at the White House…

… as crowds of protesters gather.

… and as rioters charge the Police after a reported explosion:

… and the DC National Guard has been activated:

…as Military Police from the National Guard are now lined up in front of the White House

The president does not appear too nervous, tweeting moments ago that he has activated the National Guard in Minneapolis “to do the job that the Democrat Mayor couldn’t do. Should have been used 2 days ago & there would not have been damage & Police Headquarters would not have been taken over & ruined.”

Meanwhile, NYC is going from bad to worse to downright “Joker.”

And, just like in Chicago, the island is starting to barricade itself: the Manhattan Bridge is now shut down:

* * *

Update (22:00 ET): Curfews are being imposed across the nation in response to the riots:

Minneapolis
Atlanta
Denver
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Seattle
Cleveland
Columbus
Portland
Miami
Milwaukee
Rochester, NY

LA too:

  • L.A. EXTENDS CURFEW TO ENTIRE CITY FROM 8 P.M. TO 5:30 A.M.

And here’s why:

  • PROTESTERS BREACH BARRICADE ON RODEO DRIVE BEVERLY HILLS, ATTEMPTING TO BREAK INTO THE GUCCI STORE – CBSLA
  • THE NORDSTROM STORE IN THE GROVE SHOPPING MALL IN LA BEING LOOTED – CBSLA
  • NOW LOOTING THE APPLE STORE IN THE GROVE SHOPPING MALL
  • RIOTERS SET BEVERLY HILLS PD VEHICLE ON FIRE – CBSLA

* * *

Update (21:53 ET): A police officer in Jacksonville has been stabbed during a protest. According to WTSP, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said a protester stabbed one of his deputies in the neck and “many people have been arrested” in protests downtown Saturday. Authorities are warning the public to stay away from the downtown area as a protest continues against police brutality.

Earlier, police officers – seemingly terrified to fight back – were attacked and dragged through the streets of Chicago.

And in Salt Lake City, a man yelling “all lives matter” was overpowered after pointing hunting bow at protesters.

* * *

Update (21:40 ET): New York is rapidly falling to the rioting mob, with scenes taken straight out of the joker, as cop cars get barricaded by protesters, and while some make their way out…

… others aren’t so lucky.

Meanwhile the confrontations between police and protesters are getting all too real:

The scenes are simply surreal:

Over in the city of brotherly mugging, things are deteriorating fast too with a cop car on fire, as the Apple store gets looted:

Read more

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Law Enforcement Fire Tear Gas, Peppers Spray, Rubber Bullets at White House Protesters

Law Enforcement Fire Tear Gas, Peppers Spray, Rubber Bullets at White House Protesters

U.S. News
Comments
WARNING GRAPHIC: Dallas Protesters Beat Man to Near-Death Outside Store

WARNING GRAPHIC: Dallas Protesters Beat Man to Near-Death Outside Store

U.S. News
Comments

Sheriff: Rioters Slash Police Officer’s Neck in Jacksonville, Florida

U.S. News
comments

George Floyd protesters swarm Beverly Hills and LOOT high-end stores on Rodeo Drive

U.S. News
comments

Minneapolis Riots Are Reminder That Police Don’t Protect You Or Your Property

U.S. News
comments

Comments