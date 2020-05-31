Riots Erupt From Coast To Coast; Curfews Imposed; Stores Looted; D.C. Activates National Guard

Summary:

Peaceful protests quickly turn violent across major US cities

US cities announce curfews after protests turn violent

Protests unfold across from White House

Seven states now activating National Guard troops

Protests in major US cities

Are There Elements Of Planned Chaos In Minneapolis?

Update (22:10ET): The military police has arrived at the White House…

Trump, in Marine One, just did a flyover of the protest area outside the White House. pic.twitter.com/yjPZ0a6Pc3 — Yasin Ozturk (@yasinozturkusa) May 31, 2020

… as crowds of protesters gather.

SCNENES NEAR THE WHITE HOUSE

pic.twitter.com/wmA3P1XoRb — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) May 31, 2020

… and as rioters charge the Police after a reported explosion:

Developing from near the White House. pic.twitter.com/dcCNQmTfPd — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 31, 2020

… and the DC National Guard has been activated:

BREAKING: U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy activates D.C. National Guard to help maintain order near the White House pic.twitter.com/Jkaicv9rhB — BNO News (@BNONews) May 31, 2020

…as Military Police from the National Guard are now lined up in front of the White House

NOW: Military Police from the National Guard are now lined up in front of the White House complex in Washington D.C. — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 31, 2020

The president does not appear too nervous, tweeting moments ago that he has activated the National Guard in Minneapolis “to do the job that the Democrat Mayor couldn’t do. Should have been used 2 days ago & there would not have been damage & Police Headquarters would not have been taken over & ruined.”

The National Guard has been released in Minneapolis to do the job that the Democrat Mayor couldn’t do. Should have been used 2 days ago & there would not have been damage & Police Headquarters would not have been taken over & ruined. Great job by the National Guard. No games! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Meanwhile, NYC is going from bad to worse to downright “Joker.”

Chaos in Union Square NYC. More police moving in. Heading Several cars exploding. Helicopters overhead. pic.twitter.com/Vh0qb8q4Sz — Gabriel Elizondo (@elizondogabriel) May 31, 2020

Dozens of firefighters all over Union Square putting out car fires pic.twitter.com/NBQBxAVSVB — Gabriel Elizondo (@elizondogabriel) May 31, 2020

And, just like in Chicago, the island is starting to barricade itself: the Manhattan Bridge is now shut down:

The Manhattan Bridge was temporarily shut down tonight as protestors crossed from Brooklyn. Some are now gathered at Barclays Center. Live at 11 @NBCNewYork #NYCPROTEST #brooklyn pic.twitter.com/inwvbgNLIi — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) May 31, 2020

Update (22:00 ET): Curfews are being imposed across the nation in response to the riots:

Minneapolis

Atlanta

Denver

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Seattle

Cleveland

Columbus

Portland

Miami

Milwaukee

Rochester, NY

CURFEW IN EFFECT: Until further notice, a curfew between the hours of 9PM and 6AM is now in effect in the City of Chicago. Please stay safe. pic.twitter.com/14GcaGs2N3 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 31, 2020

#BREAKING Mayor Garcetti expands curfew to all of Los Angeles, in effect from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as violence erupts during #GeorgeFloyd protests https://t.co/LVc1yz6FIp — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 31, 2020

LA too:

L.A. EXTENDS CURFEW TO ENTIRE CITY FROM 8 P.M. TO 5:30 A.M.

And here’s why:

PROTESTERS BREACH BARRICADE ON RODEO DRIVE BEVERLY HILLS, ATTEMPTING TO BREAK INTO THE GUCCI STORE – CBSLA

THE NORDSTROM STORE IN THE GROVE SHOPPING MALL IN LA BEING LOOTED – CBSLA

NOW LOOTING THE APPLE STORE IN THE GROVE SHOPPING MALL

RIOTERS SET BEVERLY HILLS PD VEHICLE ON FIRE – CBSLA

Update (21:53 ET): A police officer in Jacksonville has been stabbed during a protest. According to WTSP, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said a protester stabbed one of his deputies in the neck and “many people have been arrested” in protests downtown Saturday. Authorities are warning the public to stay away from the downtown area as a protest continues against police brutality.

Earlier, police officers – seemingly terrified to fight back – were attacked and dragged through the streets of Chicago.

CHAOS: Police officers dragged through the street in Chicago pic.twitter.com/DV8r8qHPyg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020

And in Salt Lake City, a man yelling “all lives matter” was overpowered after pointing hunting bow at protesters.

NEW: Man yelling "all lives matter" is overpowered after pointing hunting bow at protesters in Salt Lake City pic.twitter.com/r0zSzfljar — BNO News (@BNONews) May 31, 2020

Update (21:40 ET): New York is rapidly falling to the rioting mob, with scenes taken straight out of the joker, as cop cars get barricaded by protesters, and while some make their way out…

Watch to the end pic.twitter.com/VtCP6NV1XT — James Hamblin (@jameshamblin) May 31, 2020

… others aren’t so lucky.

Another NYPD vehicle taken down in Union Square pic.twitter.com/fWrHkFEQDE — Jessica Cunnington (@JessicaNews12) May 31, 2020

Meanwhile the confrontations between police and protesters are getting all too real:

Tense moments from right near #UnionSquare – as there was a face off before creating a line. An @NYPDnews officer shoved me while telling me to get back and shoved another independent photographer with a baton. pic.twitter.com/ybH5F7rxQH — Jessica Cunnington (@JessicaNews12) May 31, 2020

The scenes are simply surreal:

Man dragged down and arrested after crowd started running. pic.twitter.com/uVIHADSlKW — Jessica Cunnington (@JessicaNews12) May 31, 2020

Over in the city of brotherly mugging, things are deteriorating fast too with a cop car on fire, as the Apple store gets looted:

COP CAR ON FIRE, APPLE STORE LOOTED IN PHILLY

pic.twitter.com/g4Zsi5ySku — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) May 31, 2020

