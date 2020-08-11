Riots In Chicago: Opportunism And Lies Sow The Seeds Of Chaos

As America continues to have a conversation about the proper way to solve the issue of police brutality and systemic oppression, police have become a scapegoat to create a catalyst for chaos in the streets in the name of racial justice.

What we see here is clearly an effort through social media to manipulate the truth and sow seeds of doubt among the locals and their respective police units.

Well, they got what they wanted, and riots broke out, alongside widespread looting you just have to see for yourself.

In this report is a glimpse of the 24 hours of riots in Chicago’s downtown district, or what Mayor Lightfoot called “felony criminal conduct” in the name of racial reparations.

