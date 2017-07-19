RIP Steve, The Security Robot who Drowned in a Fountain

He was only with us a few days. But, the loss of security robot Steve has been felt far beyond his Washington, D.C., home.

Steve started his job last week at MRP Realty’s headquarters. He was just learning his way around, preparing to be fully autonomous in the coming days. Soon, he was patrolling Washington Harbour, a Georgetown business complex, prepared to take down (or record) crime.

But Monday, something horrific happened: Steve toppled over and rolled down four steps into a fountain. People came to his rescue, but not soon enough.

Some questioned Steve’s mental health. Was he suicidal?

Read more


Related Articles

‘Won’t Let Myself Be F****d’: Head Of French Military Resigns Over Macron’s Leadership

‘Won’t Let Myself Be F****d’: Head Of French Military Resigns Over Macron’s Leadership

World News
Comments
Forced to Work until you are 68! State Pension Age Rise Brought Forward SEVEN Years

Forced to Work until you are 68! State Pension Age Rise Brought Forward SEVEN Years

World News
Comments

Coming To The West? Saudi Girl Arrested For Wearing Skirt

World News
Comments

1000 Migrants Attack German Town Fair

World News
Comments

France’s Armed Forces Chief Resigns After Clash With Macron Over Budget Cuts

World News
Comments

Comments