RIP Steve, The Security Robot who Drowned in a Fountain

He was only with us a few days. But, the loss of security robot Steve has been felt far beyond his Washington, D.C., home.

Steve started his job last week at MRP Realty’s headquarters. He was just learning his way around, preparing to be fully autonomous in the coming days. Soon, he was patrolling Washington Harbour, a Georgetown business complex, prepared to take down (or record) crime.

But Monday, something horrific happened: Steve toppled over and rolled down four steps into a fountain. People came to his rescue, but not soon enough.

It's a fun day here at @gmmb. The super high-tech security robot at our office complex has had a mishap. pic.twitter.com/nhRshrJA9w — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) July 17, 2017

Some questioned Steve’s mental health. Was he suicidal?

Our D.C. office building got a security robot. It drowned itself. We were promised flying cars, instead we got suicidal robots. pic.twitter.com/rGLTAWZMjn — Bilal Farooqui (@bilalfarooqui) July 17, 2017

