RIP: Weather Channel Founder John Coleman Dies - Called 'global warming' a 'hoax'

San Diego Tribune – John Coleman, the dancing, prancing San Diego weatherman who tickled television viewers by the way he would sing out the letter U in KUSI-TV’s call letters, died on Saturday. He was 83.

Coleman, who also angered many people by insisting that global warming is a hoax, died at his home in Las Vegas, according to KUSI, where he served as a forecaster from 1994 to 2014, when he retired.

The station did not announce the cause of death, but it did say that Coleman was surrounded by family when he passed away.

Climate Depot’s Marc Morano statement: “I am shocked and saddened by the loss of John so suddenly. John has been a close ally and was featured in the film Climate Hustle and wrote the forward for my upcoming book (Feb. 2018): The Politically Incorrect Gude to Climate Change.Coleman was a giant among meteorologists and had the courage to call out ‘global warming’ claims and go after Al Gore, Bill Nye and many others. The meteorological world lost a giant today!”

