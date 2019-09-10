“Ripping Babies Straight From the Mother’s Womb”: Trump Blasts Democrat Support for Infanticide

President Trump on Monday slammed Democrat support for infanticide during a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Monday night, specifically calling attention to Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D-Va.) despicable comments about post-birth abortions.

“Virtually every top Democrat also now supports late-term abortion,” the president said. “Ripping babies straight from the mother’s womb, right up to the moment of birth.”

Trump added that Gov. Northam’s comments about post-birth abortions were indicative of how far-left the party has gone on the issue.

“And if you look at Virginia, the governor of Virginia, he was even talking about essentially, you would say an execution. He was talking after the baby is born, the doctor will talk to the mother and they’ll make a decision as to whether or not that baby lives. This is a radical Democrat idea! That’s why I’ve asked Congress to prohibit extreme late-term abortion because Republicans believe that every child is a sacred gift from God.”

Northam back in January went on radio station WTOP and defended a 40-week abortion ban proposed by the state’s Democrats. 40 weeks is typically considered the end term of a pregnancy, but Northam offered an example in which a baby would be brought to term, delivered, then parents and doctors would decide whether it would stay alive.

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

On Tuesday, fact-check site Politifact deemed President’s Trump’s comments correctly reflecting Gov. Northam’s statements “false.”

Trump says VA gov Ralph Northam talked about “after the baby was born the Dr will talk to the mother and make a decision about whether the baby lives.” We rated his similar claim about abortion False. https://t.co/Z0um1PLY1j pic.twitter.com/GkBFqEHxX4 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) September 10, 2019

