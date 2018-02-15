Rise of Populism In Italy: Regional Vote Predicts Anti-EU Lega Nord to Win

Italy’s anti-European Union Lega Nord has surged ahead in the polls in the Lombardy region and is predicted to take 41 percent of the vote in local elections despite a recent race storm, according to a recent poll.

According to the latest Ipsos poll for influential daily Corriere della Sera, Lega Nord’s controversial candidate Attilio Fontana is leading his nearest rival Giorgio Gori by 6 points.

Mr Fontana sparked outrage last month when he called on the “white race” to be defended when he talked about Italy being confronted with a stark choice to make over immigration.

