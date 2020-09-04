– Public shaming
– Kneeling
– Groupthink mob intimidation
– Targeting shop & landowners
– Reverse cultural imperialism

Black Lives Matter and Maoist Red Guards have an awful lot in common.

Wonder why?

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olXipfCKUoo

———————————————————————————————————————

ALERT!

———————————————————————————————————————

