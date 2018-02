The rare 150-year-old phenomenon known as the Super Blue Blood Moon was visible to the western part of the United States in the wee hours of January 31st. But those with dark intentions revere its supposed power as it is ultra important to those involved in sacrificial magic. A week-long occult celebration is underway globally and it will finally commence in rituals of sex magic, animal and human sacrifice on February the 2nd. Jon Bowne reports.