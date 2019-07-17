RNC Ad Blames Democrat Jihad Squad for Inspiring Antifa Terror Attack

Extremist rhetoric from far-left politicians has inspired Antifa terrorists to carry out attacks on U.S. soil, a new ad from the RNC suggests.

The ad, featuring clips of Democrat Jihad Squad members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), shows the freshmen congresswomen referring to illegal immigrant holding facilities as “concentration camps.”

"You will see the light. And if you don't, we will bring the fire." pic.twitter.com/ACkThFh0ou — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 17, 2019

One clip shows Pressley telling a crowd, “You will see the light. And if you don’t, we will bring the fire,” before cutting to a law enforcement vehicle that was torched over the weekend outside an ICE detention facility in Tacoma, Washington.

The man responsible for the attack, Willem Van Spronsen, was a self-proclaimed “Antifa” anarchist who left behind a manifesto calling the detention centers “concentration camps,” similar to the language Ocasio-Cortez and her cohorts use to refer to the ICE facilities.

The video also shows Pressley, Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) refusing to condemn Van Spronsen’s attack or disavow the support of Antifa when asked by reporters.

“Squad Goals: Anarchy,” the video concludes, suggesting the congresswomen are responsible for inspiring the recent spate of far-left terror.