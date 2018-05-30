RNC Ad Trolls Dem Defense of MS-13 Animals

Image Credits: GOP Facebook.

The RNC released an advertisement Tuesday, attacking Democrats for defending MS-13 gang members after President Trump called them “animals.”

The ad features Democrat House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s speech about MS-13 criminals having a “spark of divinity,” while playing news reports highlighting the extremely violent acts carried out by the gang.

President Trump ripped the Dems at a Tennessee rally Tuesday, saying, “Go out and get the Democrats the hell out of office,” as well as calling her an “MS-13 lover.”

Below is the original Pelosi speech where she says, “we are all God’s children,” when referring to MS-13.


Related Articles

House of Lords Insider Shares Details Behind Tommy Robinson’s Legal Battle

House of Lords Insider Shares Details Behind Tommy Robinson’s Legal Battle

World News
Comments
'Assassinated' journalist Babchenko alive despite media reporting he's dead

‘Assassinated’ journalist Babchenko alive despite media reporting he’s dead

World News
Comments

China vows to protect its interests from ‘reckless’ U.S. trade threats

World News
Comments

French police clear out Paris migrants camp

World News
Comments

Top N. Korean Official Heads to New York For Talks With Pompeo

World News
Comments

Comments