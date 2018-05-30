RNC Ad Trolls Dem Defense of MS-13 Animals

The RNC released an advertisement Tuesday, attacking Democrats for defending MS-13 gang members after President Trump called them “animals.”

The ad features Democrat House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s speech about MS-13 criminals having a “spark of divinity,” while playing news reports highlighting the extremely violent acts carried out by the gang.

President Trump ripped the Dems at a Tennessee rally Tuesday, saying, “Go out and get the Democrats the hell out of office,” as well as calling her an “MS-13 lover.”

Below is the original Pelosi speech where she says, “we are all God’s children,” when referring to MS-13.