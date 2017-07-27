RNC Chair on DNC IT Aide: Wasserman Schultz Obstructed National Security

RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel warned that the scandal involving Rep. Wasserman Shultz’s IT staffer smashing hard drives and trying to flee the country isn’t being covered by the media and must be looked into.

“[Wasserman Schultz] kept him on her staff. He was a taxpayer-funded government employee until yesterday when she finally fired him,” McDaniel said in a Fox Business Network interview on Wednesday.

The IT staffer Imran Awan, who worked under Wasserman Schultz, was arrested for bank fraud Monday night at Dulles International Airport in Virginia trying to flee the country.

“We need to figure out why he’s under criminal investigation and we’re not hearing that across the country right now,” McDaniel said.

“We have to get to the bottom of this, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz has obstructed at every level on something that affects potentially our national security,” she continued.

McDaniel criticized the media and the Democrats for ignoring the bombshell story.

“We are not hearing the Democrats talk about it at all. Where’s Debbie Wasserman Schultz?”

Wasserman Schultz officially fired Awan Tuesday night.

“Mr. Awan previously served as a part-time employee but his services have been terminated. No charges, evidence or findings from the investigation have been formally shared with our office, so we cannot comment on them,” Wasserman Schultz’s spokesman said in a statement.

Just days before Awan tried to flee, the FBI seized smashed DNC hard drives in Awan’s former Virginia home after a Marine tenant found a collection of wireless routers, destroyed hard drives and laptops.

“It was in the garage. They recycled cabinets and lined them along the walls. They left in a huge hurry,” the Marine said. “It looks like government-issued equipment. We turned that stuff over.”

Awan had reportedly returned to the home “three or four times” to take back the equipment, and became so desperate when the Marine wouldn’t return them that he threatened to sue for stealing them.

Something about Awan’s hard drives and equipment has the DNC nervous.

Wasserman Schultz threatened the U.S. Capitol Police Chief in May with “consequences” if they didn’t return another laptop used by Awan found in hidden in a government building.

“We can’t return the equipment,” Police Chief Matthew R. Verderosa told the Florida Democrat, adding it was now part of a data breach investigation against Awan.

“I think you’re violating the rules when you conduct your business that way and you should expect that there will be consequences,” Wasserman Schultz said.