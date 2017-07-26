RNC Chair: Wasserman Schultz Obstructed Potential National Security Threat

RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel urged Americans to pay attention to a scandal involving a Rep. Wasserman Schultz staffer smashing hard drives and trying to flee the country.

As uncovered by The Daily Caller News Foundation’s investigative team, FBI agents recently seized smashed hard drives from the home of Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s IT administrator. Imran Awan has repeatedly tried to retrieve the smashed drives, and on Monday night, he was arrested at Dulles Airport for bank fraud while trying to flee the country to Pakistan.

McDaniel decried the fact that the story has been largely ignored by the media and the Democrats.

“[Wasserman Schultz] kept him on her staff. He was a taxpayer-funded government employee until yesterday when she finally fired him,” McDaniel said during a Fox Business Network interview on Wednesday. “We need to figure out why he’s under criminal investigation and we’re not hearing that across the country right now.”

