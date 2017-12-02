RNC Chair: We've Broken Every Fundraising Record Thanks To Trump

During a fundraiser breakfast event in New York City on Saturday, RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney told the audience that, thanks to Trump and the conservative grassroots movement, the Republican Party has broken every fundraising record in the history of the RNC.

Standing next to President Trump during his speech about Friday night’s Tax Cut victory, RNC Chairwoman said, “Because of him [Trump], and because of you, we have broken every record in the history of the RNC post-election, over $120 million!”

Trump then gave her hug.

“Great job, Ronna has been outstanding,” he said.

“Right now, unless they have somebody that we don’t know about, right now we are unbeatable, we are unbeatable,” Trump told about 400 donors at Cipriani restaurant on 42nd Street in New York.

“And one of the reasons, one of the reasons, is what’s happening with the markets, what’s happening with business, what’s happening with jobs.”

He continued: “If you look at it, consumer confidence at a 17-year high. I think it’s an all-time high consumer confidence. Business confidence, all-time high. Everything is like at an all-time high, including the big one, it’s called the stock market at an all-time high.”