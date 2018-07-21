RNC Eclipses Dems In June Fundraising

The Republican National Committee raised almost twice as much money as the Democratic National Committee in June, marking yet another month the RNC surpassed the DNC’s totals.

According to The Washington Post and records released Friday night by the Federal Elections Commission, RNC officials reported raising $14 million in June, compared to $8 million the Democrats raised. The new numbers put the RNC ahead by almost $100 million in total funds raised.

The DNC wrapped up June with $9 million in cash on hand and was $6.3 million in debt, compared to $50.7 million cash in hand for Republicans.

The RNC marked a record-high month for fundraising in May, bringing in more than $10 million while setting records for fundraising in an off-year election. The DNC, though, suffered its worst month in May.

