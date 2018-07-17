RNC Midterm War Chest Significantly More Than DNC - Report

The Republican National Committee had over five times as much cash in June as the Democratic National Committee did in May, an RNC official told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

The RNC had $50.7 million in cash as of June, according to the RNC official. The DNC had $8.7 million in cash as of May, according to Federal Election Commission data. The RNC also raised $13.9 million in June, the most raised during any non-presidential election year in June, according to the RNC official. The RNC has raised $213 million in the 2017-2018 election cycle as of June.

The RNC also has zero debt, while the DNC had roughly $5.7 million in debt as of May, according to FEC data. The RNC also has 3.5 times the cash on hand as of June as they did during June 2014, the last midterm election.

“What I see when I travel the country is that Americans continue to be enthusiastic about President [Donald] Trump and the Republican agenda. That enthusiasm has allowed for me to grow our war chest and invest it into what has become the biggest ground game in our Party’s history,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told TheDCNF.

McDaniel has traveled extensively for fundraising, logging over 154,000 miles to date for the 2017-2018 election cycle, the RNC told TheDCNF. She spends approximately six hours per day on the phone with donors, according to the RNC official.

The RNC also has over 15,000 volunteers, or Republican Leadership Initiative Fellows for the 2017-2018 cycle. In contrast, there were 5,000 RLI Fellows in the 2016 cycle.

Democrats are also facing internal divisions, such as whether or not to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement and whether to stay to the middle or embrace Democratic socialism. When asked about abolishing ICE on MSNBC on Friday, DNC Chair Tom Perez simply said Democrats should “defeat Donald Trump.”