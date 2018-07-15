Rob Reiner: Mueller Indictments 'Crystal Clear' Proof 'Trump Campaign Conspired With Russia'

Hollywood director Rob Reiner told followers Friday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s latest indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking during the 2016 campaign makes it “crystal clear that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia in the attack on our Democracy.”

It is now crystal clear that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia in the attack on our Democracy. At this point the only way Trump can avoid the consequences of his crimes is to invoke the Moron Defense. “I was too stupid to obstruct or conspire.” VOTE!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 13, 2018

The indictment to which Reiner refers contains no allegation that President Donald Trump or anyone from his campaign was part of either of the two criminal conspiracies described in the indictment.

All members of those conspiracies are Russian nationals allegedly working one of several GRU (Russian military intelligence) operations based in that country.

