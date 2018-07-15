Rob Reiner: Mueller Indictments 'Crystal Clear' Proof 'Trump Campaign Conspired With Russia'

Hollywood director Rob Reiner told followers Friday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s latest indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking during the 2016 campaign makes it “crystal clear that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia in the attack on our Democracy.”

The indictment to which Reiner refers contains no allegation that President Donald Trump or anyone from his campaign was part of either of the two criminal conspiracies described in the indictment.

All members of those conspiracies are Russian nationals allegedly working one of several GRU (Russian military intelligence) operations based in that country.

Read more


Related Articles

Video: Sacha Baron Cohen Mocks American Patriots

Video: Sacha Baron Cohen Mocks American Patriots

Hot News
Comments
Woman Crushed in Compactor After Falling Down Trash Chute in Anthony Weiner & Huma Abedin's former apartment block

Woman Crushed in Compactor After Falling Down Trash Chute in Anthony Weiner & Huma Abedin’s former apartment block

Hot News
Comments

MSNBC’s Joy Reid sees ratings drop more than 20 percent after blog hacking controversy

Hot News
Comments

Stormy Daniels arrested for allegedly allowing strip club patron to touch her

Hot News
Comments

Trump Thanks Brave Thai SEALs for Daring Cave Rescue

Hot News
Comments

Comments