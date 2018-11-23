Rob Reiner Thanks Founding Fathers for System That Will Punish Trump's 'Lifetime of Crime'

Film director and left-wing activist Rob Reiner thanked America’s Founding Fathers in a Thanksgiving message Thursday, arguing that the Constitution will help hold ‘mentally unstable’ President Donald Trump accountable for a “lifetime of crime and corruption.”

“Besides my family, I’m thankful for the wisdom of our founding fathers,” Rob Reiner wrote on Twitter. “Though far from perfect, they provided US with checks and balances to allow us to finally hold a mentally unstable malignant narcissist accountable for a lifetime of crime and corruption. Happy Thanksgiving.”

The day before, Reiner also expressed confidence in the role of the Supreme Court in protecting American democracy, after Justice John Roberts rebuked Trump for his criticism of “Obama judges.”

