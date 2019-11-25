Rob Schneider Slams Big Tech Censorship, Defends Free Speech & Medical Freedom

Image Credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo | Getty.

Hollywood actor and vocal vaccine skeptic Rob Schneider is blasting Big Tech for censoring the free speech of those attempting to counter the mainstream medical establishment’s narratives.

“Sorry to have to repeat this again,” he wrote on Twitter. “Free Speech is ALL speech. Even the speech that you find repugnant. You are either for ALL of it or… you are for none of it. We don’t need people deciding FOR us what to think, see or hear. That’s a load of totalitarian crap.”

Slamming Big Tech’s control over the flow of information, he explained how “Amazon is already banning books that dare question medical orthodoxy,” and that “Facebook, Google, YouTube bury information as well.”

Continuing the Twitter rant, Schneider said, “I know Free Speech and Democracy create a mess out of society, people being able to express and spew whatever they want.”

“But I can’t think of a better one,” he stated. “And I surely don’t want to live in a society where people decide for me what to think or watch or how I should interpret it.”

The comedian went on to warn people about the horrors that typically result from the suppression of free speech.

Next, Schneider ripped uninformed “liberals” and quoted Noam Chomsky to make a point about how important it is to support the free speech of those you disagree with.

“Silencing those we disagree with denies us the chance to question our preconceived notions. Either to reaffirm them or reassess them,” the Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo star wrote.

“Our ideas need and should always be consistently challenged and reconsidered so we don’t merely end up as consensus groupthink.”

The actor also voiced support for the thousands of people who gathered at the National Mall last week to bring attention to vaccine injuries.

“Democrats and Main Stream Media tell us to, ‘Believe Women!’ Then… ‘But do NOT believe the Women who are Mothers and who witnessed their precious child injured right in front of them. Don’t believe THOSE women!'” he tweeted, adding, “Contact your legislators!”

Will Schneider be the next victim of internet censorship after daring to oppose Hollywood’s liberal establishment and for calling out the establishment’s attempts to bury alternative information?

Get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

CNN Contributor Says Trump's Praise For ISIS-Killing Conan the Dog Was "Terrifying"

CNN Contributor Says Trump’s Praise For ISIS-Killing Conan the Dog Was “Terrifying”

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Global LGBT Indoctrination Curriculum Explained

Video: Global LGBT Indoctrination Curriculum Explained

U.S. News
Comments

New Amazon Show Features White People Wearing Red MAGA-Style Hats Being Hunted as ‘Nazis’

U.S. News
comments

CNN: Trump Is Leader Of ‘Destructive Cult’; Using ‘Mind Control’ On Americans

U.S. News
comments

United States Marine Corps, 2019

U.S. News
comments

Comments