SNL: De Niro, Stiller Reprise 'Meet The Parents' as Bob Mueller and Michael Cohen

During this week’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open, actor Robert De Niro played the role of special counsel Bob Mueller conducting a lie detector test with President Trump attorney Michael Cohen, played by De Niro’s former “Meet the Fockers” and “Little Fockers” co-star, Ben Stiller.

Stiller’s Cohen was worried about the evidence the FBI would find, saying, “You know how much evidence I have in my office? I’m Donald Trump’s lawyer. I have an entire hard drive that’s just labeled ‘yikes!’”

One of the questions “Mueller” asked Cohen for the lie detector test was how he “liked that pee-pee tape.”

