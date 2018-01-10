Robert de Niro Calls Trump "F**king Fool" in Foul Mouthed Rant

Actor Robert de Niro had another meltdown last night when he launched into a foul-mouthed anti-Trump rant during an awards ceremony, calling the president a “f**king fool”.

Introducing Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York, the Oscar winner claimed the world was “suffering” from Trump before droning, “This f***ing idiot is the President. It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes – the guy is a f***ing fool.”

De Niro then accused Trump of putting the First Amendment in peril, ranting, “Our government today, with the propping [up] of our baby-in-chief – the jerkoff-in-chief I call him – has put the press under siege, trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies.”

The timing of the attack was odd, given that Trump had literally completed a one hour meeting with the press just hours earlier, and was even praised for his openness by some journalists. Someone may also want to remind De Niro that Obama used the Espionage Act to put a record number of journalists in jail.

Speaking about Streep’s movie The Post, which is about the publication of the Pentagon Papers, De Niro continued, “The movie gave us glimpses of President Nixon as delusional, narcissistic, petty, vindictive, nasty and bats*** f***ing crazy. Ah the good old days.”

This is by no means the first time de Niro has been triggered by Trump. In October 2016, the Godfather star said he wanted to punch Trump in the face, before re-iterating the threat in February 2017.

As we highlight in the video below, on a deeper level de Niro is probably trying to regain relevancy given that he hasn’t appeared in a decent movie for over 20 years.

Last year, De Niro reportedly became embroiled in a heated argument with his wife during which he told her, “I wouldn’t have to keep making shitty movies if you didn’t spend all my money!”

Maybe if De Niro concentrated on acting instead of tiresome anti-Trump virtue signaling, his career wouldn’t be in tatters.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.