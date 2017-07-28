Robert Mueller's Role in Clinton Scheme to Sell 20 Percent of US Uranium to Russia

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On May 17, the day Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as Special Counsel charged with investigating possible “Russian collusion” with President Trump’s campaign, Julian Assange at WikiLeaks tweeted a WikiLeaks released State Department cable documenting that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ordered Mueller to deliver a sample of stolen Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU) to Russia in 2009.

Assange’s email signaled an investigation is needed into Mueller and his complex involvement with Russia and Uranium One, the company Bill Clinton promoted with Canadian entrepreneur Frank Giustra while Hillary Clinton served as Obama secretary of state in a criminal saga that ended up with Secretary Clinton voting to give the Russian State Atomic Nuclear Energy Agency, Rosatom, control of approximately 20 percent of all uranium holdings in the United States.

Mueller’s involvement in the Clintons’ drive to profit from selling 20 percent of U.S. uranium to Vladimir Putin’s Russian government should properly make him the target of a Department of Justice grand jury convened to examine the Clintons’ involvement with Uranium One, thereby disqualifying him from serving as Special Counsel appointed to examine the “no evidence” Democratic meme that the Trump campaign “colluded” with Russia to steal the election from Hillary Clinton.

The Uranium One saga

The complex saga involves Uranium One, a company created by Canadian entrepreneur Frank Giustra, in conjunction with former president Bill Clinton, in a deal that began in 2005 when Guistra and Clinton decided to corner the uranium market in Kazakhstan and ended up with the Clinton Foundation receiving $500,000 to give a speech in Moscow, with the speaking fee paid by Renaissance Capital, RenCap, a Cyprus-registered corporation controlled by former Russian intelligence officers with close ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Along the way, Clinton secretly established WJC, LLC, a limited liability company registered in Delaware using his initials as a code easily recognized by Clinton family members to serve as a “shell corporation” through which Giustra (and others) could make under-the-table money-laundered cash and stock payments to Clinton for services rendered, while various Canadian entrepreneurs made millions of dollars in mostly anonymous contributions shuffled to the Clinton Foundation in New York City via Clinton Giustra Sustainable Growth Initiative (CGSGI) in Canada.

One named contribution involved Ian Tefler, a longtime associate of Giustra who made a fortune as a gold investor while he also served as chairman of Uranium One, who funneled $2.35 million to the Clinton Foundation starting in 2009, through a Canadian entity he controlled called the Fernwood Foundation. Tefler made his contribution to a separate entity, the Clinton Giustra Enterprise Partnership – Canada, but as was the case with CGSGI, the funds ended up in the Clinton Foundation in New York City.

Then, in October 2010, Secretary Clinton, with the State Department being one of nine agencies on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, an interagency committee operating out of Treasury, allowed Rosatom to acquire majority control of Uranium One, effectively giving Vladimir Putin control of 20 percent of all U.S. uranium, with Hillary Clinton allowing the State Department as a CIFUS member to vote a second time, in 2013, giving Rosatom permission to acquire all remaining shares of Uranium One, with the result nobody but Putin owned 20 percent of all U.S. uranium.

Throughout this period, 2010 through 2013, Mueller, who served as FBI head from Sept. 4, 2001 to Sept. 4, 2013, did nothing to investigate the complex payments to Bill Clinton and the Clinton Foundation that give the appearance of a “pay-to-play” arrangement with Frank Giustra that allowed Bill and Hillary to reap millions of dollars, provided Secretary of State Hillary Clinton did her part to push the Uranium One deal with Putin’s Rosatum to a CFIUS approval.

Records show that Frank Giustra ultimately contributed $31 million to the Clinton Foundation and State Department cables released by WikiLeaks that show State Department officials had obtained in the Fall of 2009, an internal Rosatom memo that warned about Moscow’s intentions as it “flexes muscles” in uranium markets. Despite this warning – a year before the first CIFUS approval – Clinton did not recuse the State Department from the two CIFUS votes that gave Putin control of 20 percent of the uranium mined in the United States.

Hillary sends Mueller to Russia with uranium

The WikiLeaks tweet referenced a cable Secretary of State Clinton sent to the John Beyrle, U.S. Ambassador in Russia, the United States Ambassador to Georgia Embassy Tbilsi, and the Russian Embassy, dated Aug. 17, 2009, indicating FBI Director Mueller was planning to fly to Moscow on Sept. 21, 2009, to deliver on the tarmac a sample of highly enriched uranium (HEU) that the cable identified had been confiscated by the U.S. Department of Energy during a 2006 “nuclear smuggling sting operation involving one Russian national and several Georgian accomplices.”

The key operational language of the cable was contained in paragraph six:

(S/Rel Russia) Action request: Embassy Moscow is requested to alert at the highest appropriate level the Russian Federation that FBI Director Mueller plans to deliver the HEU sample once he arrives to Moscow on September 21. Post is requested to convey information in paragraph 5 with regard to chain of custody, and to request details on Russian Federation’s plan for picking up the material. Embassy is also requested to reconfirm the April 16 understanding from the FSB verbally that we will have no problem with the Russian Ministry of Aviation concerning Mueller’s September 21 flight clearance.

On June 19, 2017, Shephard Ambellas, the editor-in-chief of Intellihub.com, noted that the classified State Department cable in question proposed that FBI Director Mueller be the one to personally conduct the transfer of a 10-gram sample of HEU to Russian law enforcement sources during a secret “plane-side” meeting on a “tarmac” in early fall of 2009 was reminiscent of “the infamous Loretta Lynch/Bill Clinton meeting which occurred on a Phoenix, Arizona, tarmac, back in June of 2016.”

Exactly why Secretary Clinton decided it was critical to arrange a clandestine transfer of this purloined uranium sample back to Russia, carried by FBI Director Mueller in a secret trip to Moscow has never been made clear.

But several WikiLeaks cables show the State Department had been tracking Uranium One dealings with Kazakhstan since 2008, as seen here, here, and here.

While Clinton apologists have insisted Mueller’s secret uranium mission to Russia has no connection to Uranium One or Secretary Clinton’s role in the CIFUS votes that allowed Putin to control 20 percent of U.S. uranium, the issue demands detailed investigation, especially since there is abundant evidence Mueller turned a blind eye to numerous highly suspicious, potentially criminal Clinton Foundation financial transactions related to Frank Giustra.

Did Secretary Clinton decide to return to Russia the sample of HEU the U.S. acquired in a 2006 Bush-era sting because the Clintons sought to communicate to Russia an interest in allowing Russia to gain control of one-fifth of all U.S. uranium via Frank Giustra’s Uranium One corporation, through transactions that promised to put hundreds of millions of dollars in the Clintons’ pockets?

In the final analysis, the question a Department of Justice grand jury needs to investigate include both whether the Clinton Foundation financial transactions involving Frank Giustra and Uranium One constituted criminal violations of federal laws regulating charities, and whether Robert Muller, as head of the FBI, acted as a “Clinton Foundation and Uranium One fixer,” equally complicit in the alleged Clinton Foundation crimes.

For a more comprehensive discussion of the Clinton Foundation scams involving Frank Giustra, Uranium One, and Putin’s Rosatom see: (1) Jerome R. Corsi, Partners in Crime: The Clintons’ Scheme to Monetize the White House for Personal Profit (Washington, D.C.: WND Books, Inc., 2016; and (2) Peter Schweizer, Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich (New York: Harper, 2015).