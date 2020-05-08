A four-legged ‘robot dog’ fitted with cameras is now patrolling a popular park in Singapore to enforce the social distancing measures of local authorities.

Instead of barking, the semi-autonomous robot – of Boston Dynamics fame – named “Spot” speaks ‘softly’ in a prerecorded English female voice.

“For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one meter apart. Thank you,” Spot tells park visitors. “Let’s keep Singapore healthy.”

The Friday launch of Spot at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park is part of a two-week trial by the National Parks Board (NParks) in tandem with Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG).

If the trial is deemed a success, Spot will be deployed in the morning and during evening peak hours.

Despite Spot’s cameras being designed to help it estimate the number of park visitors present in the area, authorities claim the device can’t collect personal data or track specific individuals.

Previously, Infowars covered advancements of this and similar technology.

At the time, we quipped how these robots would be put to use. We weren’t mistaken.

One question remains: will people eventually be forced to show “immune passports” or similar documentation to a more sophisticated iteration of this machine in the near future?



