Robot Hand "Learns" How to Manipulate Object Through Practice

A lettered, multi-colored block: A trivial task awaits humans to pick it up, turn it around, toss it around in the palm of our hands. For a robot expert, though, this is an uphill task that is tough to climb. Hand manipulation for robots has always been a challenge.

Enter Dactyl. An OpenAI video posted Monday, titled Learning Dexterity, proudly showed their robot system, Dactyl, which has been created to manipulate objects—in a first-rate way.

The accent is on the word dexterity. Its fingers handle the block in a way that is quite remarkable, including deftly turning the block on its different sides. It learned how to rotate the block into any orientation liked.

