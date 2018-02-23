Robots Will Need Brain Implants To Prevent Their Impulse To Murder Humans - Expert

Image Credits: kuloser / Pixabay.

Future robots could kill humans in a ‘murderous’ rage if humans don’t take steps to stop them, a prominent futurist has claimed.  

Dr. Michio Kaku believes we can put a stop to the killer robots by simply embedding chips in their brains to control their thoughts.

Robots could be smart enough to ‘become dangerous’ before the end of this century, Kaku warned during a question and answer session on Reddit.

‘I think we should chip their brain to shut them off if they have murderous thoughts,’ he explained.

