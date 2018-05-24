Rod Rosenstein to Face Off with GOP Lawmakers Amid Questions About FBI Informant

Image Credits: IEF / Flickr.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will face a high-stakes test on Thursday afternoon when he meets with Republican lawmakers seeking information on the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign.

Rosenstein will meet with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) and House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) at noon at the Justice Department to discuss their requests for thousands of documents and information they have sought from the DOJ and FBI for months.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will also participate, as will FBI Director Christopher Wray, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, and additional FBI and DOJ briefers and staff, according to the DOJ.

At the request of Democrats, Rosenstein will host another meeting two hours later with the “Gang of Eight” — the majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate, as well as  the House and Senate Intelligence Committees and Gowdy.

