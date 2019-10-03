Rogan Responds To YouTube Demonetizing His Video: "They Want to Control The Way People Communicate"

Internet superstar and legendary comedian Joe Rogan had an episode of his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast demonetized by YouTube this week after the company announced new policies.

“This is a very new thing that just happened within the last two weeks on YouTube and we’re probably one of the first channels to get it,” Rogan’s producer Jamie said.

Episode 1357 featuring comedian Ari Shaffir was demonetized after a “human review” reported the video for allegedly containing “harmful or dangerous acts.”

Two episodes later, speaking with pro-Trump comedian Roseanne Barr, Rogan explained how the monetary pressure YouTube puts on content creators is a form of speech suppression, saying, “They’re scrambling for control. They want to control the way people communicate.”

“And they also want to make a profit. See part of this is they’re, they’re incentivizing people to do shows that they can profit off of. So if you have a show that has no bad language, if you have a show that has no controversial topics, those shows are more appealing to advertisers,” he continued.

“So for them, as a business, they’ll look at someone like me and say, ‘Well this is a limited advertisers option.’”

Roseanne had her hit show canceled by ABC last year after she tweeted a joke about former Obama White House adviser Valeri Jarrett resembling a character from Planet of the Apes.

Barr claimed she didn’t know Jarrett was black, saying, “I’m a lot of things, a loud mouth and all that stuff, but I’m not stupid, for God’s sake. I never would have wittingly called any black person, I never would have said, ‘They are a monkey.’”

With Rogan’s podcast being one of the first to have a video demonetized over YouTube’s new policies, we are certain to see more creators suffer the same fate in the coming weeks and months.

Watch the full demonetized episode below:

