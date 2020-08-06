Rogan: Voters "Very Uncomfortable" With "Mentally Compromised" Biden

Joe Rogan noted this week that voters are “very uncomfortable” with Joe Biden’s mental state, and that it could swing the election for President Trump in November.

“I believe there is also a large group of people that are very uncomfortable with a man who seems to be mentally compromised winning the election and doing so by hiding,” Rogan stated on his podcast.

“He was just at another thing the other day and he forgot where he was,” Rogan added.

Joe Rogan on Joe Biden: “I believe there is also a large group of people that are very uncomfortable with a man who seems to be mentally compromised winning the election and doing so by hiding." pic.twitter.com/eEyCrZaGD2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 5, 2020

After claiming just a month ago that he is ‘constantly tested’, Biden yesterday snapped at a reporter from his basement when asked if he had taken a cognitive test.

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon man. That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think huh? Are you a junkie?” Biden bizarrely shouted:

BIDEN: "No, I haven't taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C'mon man. That's like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you're taking cocaine or not, what do you think huh? Are you a junkie?" pic.twitter.com/f6UMPJq381 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 5, 2020

Biden then stumbled over the words “my physical and mental” fitness not once but twice.

“I am very willing to let the American public judge my physical and mental phil…my physical as well as my mental phil…fitness,” said Biden, getting it right the third time.

A recent poll found that only 54 per cent of Americans believe Biden is capable of debating Trump.

The survey also found that almost a third (29 per cent) of voters thought it would have no impact on Biden’s campaign if he refused to debate Trump, while 56 per cent thought it would hurt his candidacy.

Biden recently asserted that he is “constantly tested” for cognitive decline.

“Look, all you got to do is watch me and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against,” Biden declared.

Other polls show that 38 per cent of American voters think Biden has “some form of dementia,” including one in five Democrats. 61 per cent of voters also think Biden should address the dementia issue publicly.

Trump has noted that it is highly concerning that his rival for the Presidential election cannot even speak properly.

“Whenever he does talk, he can’t put two sentences together,” Trump said.

“It’s wonderful to say I feel sorry or that’s too bad, because I do, except we are talking about the presidency of the United States, and it is just not acceptable.” Trump added.

