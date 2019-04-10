Roger Scruton Fired For Accurately Stating Word "Islamophobia" Was Invented by the Muslim Brotherhood

Author and philosopher Roger Scruton was fired from his position as an adviser to the UK government on housing after he accurately stated that “Islamophobia” was “a propaganda word invented by the Muslim Brotherhood”.

Scruton lost his role as chair of the Building Better Building Beautiful Commission over comments he made to the New Statesman during an interview.

Scruton said Islamophobia was “a propaganda word invented by the Muslim Brotherhood in order to stop discussion of a major issue.”

And he’s completely correct. The term “Islamophobia” was created in the 90’s by Islamists as a way of silencing criticism of Islam by labeling it as hate speech.

As Claire Berlinski writes, “The neologism “Islamophobia” did not simply emerge ex nihilo. It was invented, deliberately, by a Muslim Brotherhood front organization, the International Institute for Islamic Thought, which is based in Northern Virginia.”

Scruton, at least partly, has been fired for telling the truth.

In the same interview, Scruton also said “each Chinese person is a kind of replica of the next one.”

However, the full context of the quote was edited out of the interview, making Scruton’s statement sound racist even though he was actually talking about the Chinese Communist Party, not Chinese people as a race.

Why did you strip out the context of his full statement to unjustly make it appear racist? This isn’t journalism. pic.twitter.com/JbtQ5ftK5W — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 10, 2019

He also defended Hungarian President Victor Orban, saying Hungarians were “alarmed by the sudden invasion of huge tribes of Muslims from the Middle East” (another fact).

