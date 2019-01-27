Roger Stone, ahead of arraignment, says he would discuss cooperating with special counsel

Roger Stone, following a pre-dawn arrest at his home in Florida and ahead of an arraignment in Washington on Tuesday, said that he would discuss cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller, if asked.

“You know, that’s a question I would have to –- I have to determine after my attorneys have some discussion,” Stone told ABC News’ Chief Anchor George Stephanopolous on “This Week” Sunday. “If there’s wrongdoing by other people in the campaign that I know about, which I know of none, but if there is I would certainly testify honestly. I’d also testify honestly about any other matter, including any communications with the president. It’s true that we spoke on the phone, but those communications are political in nature, they’re benign, and there is –- there is certainly no conspiracy with Russia. The president’s right, there is no Russia collusion.”

Stone, 66, President Donald Trump’s longtime friend and a veteran political operative, was arrested after the special counsel filed a seven-count indictment against him as part of an ongoing probe into Russia interference during the 2016 election.

The special counsel leveled against Stone five counts of lying to Congress, one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, and one count of witness tampering. Stone was arrested and appeared in court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, late Friday morning. The indictment was filed on Thursday.

Roger Stone joins Alex Jones the day after his arrest by Robert Mueller’s corrupt FBI to share his emergency message to Donald Trump and the American People.


