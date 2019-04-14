Roger Stone Asks Judge To Dismiss Case, Wants Unredacted Copy Of Mueller Report

Roger Stone is calling on a federal judge to dismiss charges against him stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, while also demanding an unredacted copy of the final report.

Stone’s lawyers made the demands in a flurry of court motions filed on Friday, days ahead of the expected release of a redacted copy of Mueller’s report.

“Only by reviewing the full, unredacted Mueller Report can Roger Stone be assured of his rights to due process, to compulsory process, to know the exculpatory evidence, to determine whether or not he is being selectively prosecuted,” Stone’s lawyers said.

“The Special Counsel Report may be of political interest to many. It may be of commercial interest to others. It may be of public interest to some. But for Roger Stone, the Special Counsel’s Report is a matter of protecting his liberty.”

Stone, a longtime confidant of President Trump’s, was indicted on Jan. 24 on seven counts, all related to the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia probe. Stone is accused of making false statements about communications with associates and the Trump campaign regarding WikiLeaks.

