Roger Stone: Bill Gates Using COVID Panic to Impose Forced Vaccines

Embattled politico Roger Stone recently put vaccine purveyor Bill Gates on blast, accusing the former Microsoft CEO of exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to impose a global medical tyranny agenda.

In a radio show interview with former SNL cast member Joe Piscopo, Stone said he’d rather die than be forced to take a globally-mandated vaccine or microchip.

“Whether Bill Gates played some role in the creation and spread of this virus is open for vigorous debate. I have conservative friends who say it’s ridiculous and others say absolutely,” the former Trump campaign adviser told The Joe Piscopo Show on Monday.

“He and other globalists are using it for mandatory vaccinations and microchipping people so we know if they’ve been tested. Over my dead body. Mandatory vaccinations? No way, Jose!”

Gates along with NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci have both made public statements proclaiming that a COVID-19 mass vaccination program would be the only way to end the coronavirus panic.

Stone also discussed the prospect of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo entering the presidential race, saying it’s extremely unlikely as the establishment has seemingly hitched its post to former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I think [Cuomo’s] done a very good job. He’s enhanced his position with the public. He’s a strong communicator, he speaks the people’s language,” Stone stated.

“In order for Cuomo to emerge, Biden would have to get hit by a bus, [and] God forbid we’re not for that. I think [a Cuomo nomination is] a fantasy by the Democrats who see Biden as an intrinsically weak candidate.”

“The guy’s just not all there,” Stone added.

While Stone predicted victory for then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, he says the president’s re-election is not entirely assured especially if he’s not able to revitalize the economy.

“Anybody who tells you what’s going to happen in 2020 doesn’t know what they are talking about,” Stone told Piscopo.

“I believe the president will be elected, but I think it’ll be a tougher fight than people think.”

Vaccines, for Bill Gates, are a strategic philanthropy that feed his many vaccine-related businesses (including Microsoft’s ambition to control a global vaccination ID enterprise) and give him dictatorial control of global health policy.

